Jake Biehle and Krystal Toben, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Jake, the son of Gary and Diane Huismann and Kent Biehle, all of Madison, is a 2010 graduate of Madison High School and 2015 graduate of Northeast Community College. He is employed at Feed Energy Company as a livestock feed technician in Sioux City, Iowa.
Krystal, the daughter of Russ and Joyce Toben of Westfield, Iowa, is a 2008 graduate of Akron-Westfield High School and a 2013 graduate of Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls, Iowa. She is employed at Mercy One Hospital as an invasive cardiovascular technologist in Sioux City.
The couple will be married Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa.