Jake Biehle and Krystal Toben

Jake Biehle and Krystal Toben, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Jake, the son of Gary and Diane Huismann and Kent Biehle, all of Madison, is a 2010 graduate of Madison High School and 2015 graduate of Northeast Community College. He is employed at Feed Energy Company as a livestock feed technician in Sioux City, Iowa.

Krystal, the daughter of Russ and Joyce Toben of Westfield, Iowa, is a 2008 graduate of Akron-Westfield High School and a 2013 graduate of Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls, Iowa. She is employed at Mercy One Hospital as an invasive cardiovascular technologist in Sioux City.

The couple will be married Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa.

Tags

In other news

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 17 in Kearney.

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The parents of the couple are Jill McElhose and the late Mike McElhose and Mark and Julie Rohrich, all of Pierce.

Kristie Olmer and Joseph Freudenburg

Kristie Olmer and Joseph Freudenburg

Kristie Leigh Olmer and Joseph Neal Freudenburg, along with their families, are excited to announce their upcoming wedding on Aug. 3, 2019, in Madison.

Cassie Snodgrass and Clint Sprague

Cassie Snodgrass and Clint Sprague

Cassie Snodgrass of Royal and Clint Sprague of Madison are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on July 20, 2019, at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Jaden Moore and Brice Hattery

Jaden Moore and Brice Hattery

Jaden Moore and Brice Hattery, along with their families, are happy to announce their upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Dan and Nancy Moore and Bill and Connie Hattery, all of Norfolk.