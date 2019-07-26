Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 17 in Kearney.

Heidi is the daughter of Jerry and Julie Stall of Kearney. She graduated from Elm Creek High School in 2009. She studied nursing and graduated from Central Community College in Grand Island and Kearney in 2015. She has been employed at Culvers as a crew leader since 2012.

Derek is the son of Antoinette Hoefler and Jerry Hedden of Norfolk, and father Barry Fairbanks of Louviers, Colo. Derek graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 2008. He took classes in corrections and graduated with an associate degree from Northeast Community College in 2011. Derek has been an assistant manager at Culvers since 2016.

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The parents of the couple are Jill McElhose and the late Mike McElhose and Mark and Julie Rohrich, all of Pierce.

Kristie Olmer and Joseph Freudenburg

Kristie Olmer and Joseph Freudenburg

Kristie Leigh Olmer and Joseph Neal Freudenburg, along with their families, are excited to announce their upcoming wedding on Aug. 3, 2019, in Madison.

Cassie Snodgrass and Clint Sprague

Cassie Snodgrass and Clint Sprague

Cassie Snodgrass of Royal and Clint Sprague of Madison are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on July 20, 2019, at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Jaden Moore and Brice Hattery

Jaden Moore and Brice Hattery

Jaden Moore and Brice Hattery, along with their families, are happy to announce their upcoming marriage. Parents of the couple are Dan and Nancy Moore and Bill and Connie Hattery, all of Norfolk.