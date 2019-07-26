Hanna Wilke and Ryan Freudenburg

Hanna Sue Wilke and Ryan Mark Freudenburg, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Hanna Wilke is the daughter of Ray and Sue Wilke, and granddaughter of Pastor Ray Wilke and the late Lois Wilke and Sandy Wolff and the late Jerry Wolff. She is a 2014 graduate of Lutheran High Northeast and a 2019 graduate of Wayne State College with an agriculture business degree.

Ryan is the son of Mark and Shelley Freudenburg, and grandson of Elaine Freudenburg and the late Richard Freudenburg, and the late Loren and Leona Kratochvil. Ryan is a 2014 graduate of Lutheran High Northeast and a 2018 graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an agronomy degree.

The couple will be married Aug. 10, 2019.

