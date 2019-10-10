Allen and Terri Wuebben of Norfolk and Kevin and Sandra Suelter of Topeka, Kan., are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter.
Erin is a 2006 graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2010, and University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2016 with a PhD in cancer research. She is currently employed as an oncology regional medical scientific director in Chicago, Ill.
Corey is a 2006 graduate of Topeka High School and graduated from Washburn University in 2013. He is currently completing his PhD in medical microbiology and immunology at Creighton University in Omaha.
The couple will exchange vows at St. John’s Church in Omaha on Saturday, Nov. 2.