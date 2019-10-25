Allison Rockey and Jordan Mason

The families of Allison Rockey and Jordan Mason are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Allison is the daughter of Noland and Kathleen Rockey of Norfolk. Allison graduated from Norfolk Catholic in 2009. She attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in 2012. Allison received her Juris Doctorate from Nebraska College of Law in 2016. Allison is an attorney at the law firm of Copple, Rockey, McKeever & Schlecht in Norfolk.

Jordan is the son of Mark Mason of Papillion and Dana Jahn of Lincoln. Following graduation from Gretna High School in 2009, Jordan served five years in the United States Marine Corps. Jordan is employed with the City of Norfolk.

The couple will exchange vows on Nov. 9, 2019.

