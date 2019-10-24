Dake Lee Rowe

Kevin and Faith (Blomenberg) Knapp, Norfolk, a daughter, Nora Grace, born Sept. 4, 2019, 10:03 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Dr. Daniel and Deanna Blomenberg of Norfolk and Lonny and Lori Knapp of Madison. Great-grandparents are Donna McClain of …