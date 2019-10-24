Dake Lee Rowe

Derek and Emily (Becker) Rowe, Ashland, a son, Dake Lee, born Oct. 2, 2019, 2:44 a.m., Bryan East, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Dean and Ruth Becker of Norfolk and Randy and Ginger Rowe of Syracuse. 

Kevin and Faith (Blomenberg) Knapp, Norfolk, a daughter, Nora Grace, born Sept. 4, 2019, 10:03 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Dr. Daniel and Deanna Blomenberg of Norfolk and Lonny and Lori Knapp of Madison. Great-grandparents are Donna McClain of …

Austen and Jessie (Bolton) Godbersen, Wisner, a son, Everitt Lee, born Oct. 2, 2019, 5:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Sibling is Arlo, 3. Grandparents are Marty and Cindy Bolton of Lewellen and Gary and Carmen Godbersen of Wisner. Great-grandparents are Ardis Smi…

Alexander Bryan Ernest Buresh

Christopher Buresh and Holly Claussen, Ulysses, a son, Alexander Bryan Ernest, born Oct. 21, 2019, Butler County Health Care Center, David City, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Hailey, 8, Hannah, 6, and Aiden, 3. Grandparents are Ernest of Denise Buresh of Dwight and Nancy and the late Bry…