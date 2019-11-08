An open house will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, to celebrate the 85th birthday of Vivian Papenhausen. The celebration will be at the Coleridge Community Building from 2-4 p.m. Your presence is the only gift necessary.
The family of Lloydene (Levos) Taylor would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Nov. 15.
The family of Marian Peters would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Nov. 18.
Dave and Michelle Dufek of Atlanta and Jeremy and Kristi Ross of Denver, along with their children, would love to honor their mother and grandmother, Doris Dufek, with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Nov. 20.
The family of Tom Caauwe is hosting an open house in honor of his 85th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Wesley Hall, First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk.
A birthday open house for Louanne Deermer, retired postmaster of Chambers, will be held on Nov. 10 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Norfolk.
LaNora Taylor will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2-4 p.m. at The Willows in Neligh. Your presence is your special gift to her.
The family of Claribel Wulf would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on Nov. 11.
To honor Marlyn Nitz’s 85th birthday on Nov. 11, his family is requesting a card shower.