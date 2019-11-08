The family of Tom Caauwe is hosting an open house in honor of his 85th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Wesley Hall, First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk.
His family includes wife Marilyn; children Scott and Peggy Caauwe of Norfolk, David and Linnea Caauwe of Liberty, Missouri, and Chris and Kristi Caauwe of Rhonert Park, California; stepchildren Cheryl and (David) Howard of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Jeff and (Angie) Means of Norfolk; eight grandchildren, Eric and (Larissa) Caauwe of Page, Nathaniel Caauwe of Los Angeles, California, Jeff and (Kayla) Caauwe of Norfolk, Cory Caauwe of Cookeville, Tennessee, Katelyn Caauwe of Grand Island, Avery Caauwe of Rhonert Park, Logan Caauwe of Rhonert Park, Devon Caauwe of Rhonert Park; five stepgrandchildren, Meagan, Carson and Macy Means of Norfolk and Colin and Hailey Howard of St. Petersburg; and five great-grandchildren, Corinna, Cyrah and Rhema Caauwe of Page and Jaya and Emilia Caauwe of Norfolk.
If unable to attend, cards may be sent to him at 1404 N. 30th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.