The family of Tom Caauwe is hosting an open house in honor of his 85th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Wesley Hall, First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk.

His family includes wife Marilyn; children Scott and Peggy Caauwe of Norfolk, David and Linnea Caauwe of Liberty, Missouri, and Chris and Kristi Caauwe of Rhonert Park, California; stepchildren Cheryl and (David) Howard of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Jeff and (Angie) Means of Norfolk; eight grandchildren, Eric and (Larissa) Caauwe of Page, Nathaniel Caauwe of Los Angeles, California, Jeff and (Kayla) Caauwe of Norfolk, Cory Caauwe of Cookeville, Tennessee, Katelyn Caauwe of Grand Island, Avery Caauwe of Rhonert Park, Logan Caauwe of Rhonert Park, Devon Caauwe of Rhonert Park; five stepgrandchildren, Meagan, Carson and Macy Means of Norfolk and Colin and Hailey Howard of St. Petersburg; and five great-grandchildren, Corinna, Cyrah and Rhema Caauwe of Page and Jaya and Emilia Caauwe of Norfolk.

If unable to attend, cards may be sent to him at 1404 N. 30th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Lloydene Taylor

Lloydene Taylor

The family of Lloydene (Levos) Taylor would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Nov. 15.

Marian Peters

Marian Peters

The family of Marian Peters would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Nov. 18.

Doris Dufek

Doris Dufek

Dave and Michelle Dufek of Atlanta and Jeremy and Kristi Ross of Denver, along with their children, would love to honor their mother and grandmother, Doris Dufek, with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Nov. 20.

Vivian Papenhausen

Vivian Papenhausen

An open house will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, to celebrate the 85th birthday of Vivian Papenhausen. The celebration will be at the Coleridge Community Building from 2-4 p.m. Your presence is the only gift necessary.

+2
Tom Caauwe

Tom Caauwe

The family of Tom Caauwe is hosting an open house in honor of his 85th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Wesley Hall, First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk.

Louanne Deermer

Louanne Deermer

A birthday open house for Louanne Deermer, retired postmaster of Chambers, will be held on Nov. 10 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Norfolk.

LaNora Taylor

LaNora Taylor

LaNora Taylor will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2-4 p.m. at The Willows in Neligh. Your presence is your special gift to her.

Claribel Wulf

Claribel Wulf

The family of Claribel Wulf would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on Nov. 11.

Marlyn Nitz

Marlyn Nitz

To honor Marlyn Nitz’s 85th birthday on Nov. 11, his family is requesting a card shower.