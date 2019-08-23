Roger Sellen will be celebrating his 75th birthday with an open house on Friday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 610 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk.
If unable to attend, cards will reach him at 1111 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Lois Benson Voecks will be observing her 96th birthday on Aug. 31. A card shower is being requested in her honor. She is the matriarch of her five-generation family. Lois had five children, Dianne, Rod, Steve, Lori and Jamie.
An open house will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. to celebrate Don Beltz’s 80th birthday.
The family of Don Fisher is requesting a card shower celebration in honor of his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Don was born on Aug. 21, 1929, to Artie and Veva Fisher of Winside.
George Dudley was “still flying high” as he celebrated his 92nd birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with family.
Mildred “Mid” Stewart celebrated her 102nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Please join us in expressing birthday wishes with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Art Bossard is celebrating his 90th birthday on Aug. 18. Please help him celebrate with a card shower.
The family of Della (Deitloff) O’Gorman is requesting a card shower celebration for her 80th birthday. She was born on Aug. 10, 1939, in Norfolk.