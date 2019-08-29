Rod Hughes

Rod Hughes is turning 80 on Sept. 5. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.

Cards will reach him at 2514 Westside Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Gary Delp

The family of Gary Delp is requesting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Sept. 1, 2019.

Roger Sellen

Roger Sellen will be celebrating his 75th birthday with an open house on Friday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 610 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk.

Don Beltz

An open house will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. to celebrate Don Beltz’s 80th birthday.

Don Fisher

The family of Don Fisher is requesting a card shower celebration in honor of his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Don was born on Aug. 21, 1929, to Artie and Veva Fisher of Winside.

George Dudley

George Dudley was “still flying high” as he celebrated his 92nd birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with family.

Mildred Stewart

Mildred “Mid” Stewart celebrated her 102nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Please join us in expressing birthday wishes with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Alice Dudley

Look who is turning 90! Alice Dudley will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Aug. 27.

Art Bossard

Art Bossard is celebrating his 90th birthday on Aug. 18. Please help him celebrate with a card shower.