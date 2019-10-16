The family of Norma Rohlff would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 256, Meadow Grove, NE 68752.
To honor Nadine Neely’s 101st birthday on Oct. 19, 2019, her children are requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to Prairie View Assisted Living, 100 S. Pine, Room 203, Tilden, NE 68781.
The family of Dennis Ronspies is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
The family of Francis Rohrich wish to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on Oct. 16 with a card shower.
The family of Andrew Meirose would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Monday, Oct. 21.
From eight to 80, where has the time gone? Gerald “Jerry” Bippes will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Oct. 17.
The family of Zella M. (Escritt) Schwarting would like to request a card shower for her 88th birthday on Oct. 19.
The family of Jack Kohler is hosting an open house in honor of his 95th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at 1905 Syracuse Ave., Norfolk.
The family of Dale Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Oct. 5, 2019.