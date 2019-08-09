Mildred Stewart

Mildred “Mid” Stewart celebrated her 102nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Please join us in expressing birthday wishes with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Mid is a life-long resident of Norfolk. She worked at Affiliated Foods Midwest for over 72 years. In her teen years, she was known for her travels around the area singing at graduations and special events. Today she continues to enjoy singing.
She avidly supports the VFW and today’s military.