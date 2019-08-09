Mildred Stewart

Mildred “Mid” Stewart celebrated her 102nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Please join us in expressing birthday wishes with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Mid is a life-long resident of Norfolk. She worked at Affiliated Foods Midwest for over 72 years. In her teen years, she was known for her travels around the area singing at graduations and special events. Today she continues to enjoy singing.

She avidly supports the VFW and today’s military.

George Dudley

George Dudley

George Dudley was “still flying high” as he celebrated his 92nd birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with family.

Alice Dudley

Alice Dudley

Look who is turning 90! Alice Dudley will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Aug. 27.

Art Bossard

Art Bossard

Art Bossard is celebrating his 90th birthday on Aug. 18. Please help him celebrate with a card shower.

Della O’Gorman

Della O’Gorman

The family of Della (Deitloff) O’Gorman is requesting a card shower celebration for her 80th birthday. She was born on Aug. 10, 1939, in Norfolk.

Kenneth Kumm

Kenneth Kumm

Kenneth Kumm of Bloomfield will celebrate his 90th birthday on Aug. 15. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.

Melvon Vollbrecht

Melvon Vollbrecht

Melvon Vollbrecht of Stanton will observe his 100th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with family and friends. The family is requesting a card shower in his honor.

Keith Roll

Keith Roll

Keith Roll’s family is requesting a card shower to help celebrate his 101st birthday on Aug. 5.

Shirley Hilgert

Shirley Hilgert

An open house will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate the 90th birthday of Shirley Hilgert. Her family will host the event at the Norfolk Senior Center, 307 Prospect Ave., Norfolk.