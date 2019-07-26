Keith Roll’s family is requesting a card shower to help celebrate his 101st birthday on Aug. 5.
Cards will reach him at 1412 Verges, Norfolk, NE 68701.
An open house will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate the 90th birthday of Shirley Hilgert. Her family will host the event at the Norfolk Senior Center, 307 Prospect Ave., Norfolk.
A card shower is being requested for Alvin M. Risinger as his birthday is July 27. He turns 70 years old.
The family of Inez (Arehart) Knievel is requesting a card shower in honor of her 94th birthday on Monday, July 29.
A card shower is being requested in honor of Dale Reznicek’s 85th birthday on July 26. He was born in Dodge to parents Joseph and Katherine Reznicek.
The family of Marie Ann (Papstein) Haferman is requesting a card shower celebration for her 80th birthday. She was born on July 20, 1939, and has three children, two daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Kathryn Pehrson (Mrs. Stanley Pehrson) will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Laurel United Methodist Church, 302 Elm Street. No gifts please.
The family of Marie Lenhoff is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on July 18, 2019. Her family includes Don and Linda Lenhoff of Lincoln, Mary and Bill Ernest of Surprise, Ariz., Bill and Diana Lenhoff of Lincoln, Randy and Debbie Lenhoff of Omaha, Tim and Sue Lenhoff of …
Barbara Schlote is turning 80 on July 24. An open house will be held Sunday, July 21, from 1-3:30 at St. Mark’s church basement in Bloomfield.