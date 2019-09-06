Joyce Schlickbernd

The family of Joyce (Doerneman) Schlickbernd would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Sept. 18.
Cards and memories may be sent to her at P.O. Box 250, Beemer, NE 68716.
The family of Robert “Bob” Feddern is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday, which is Sept. 16.
Wilma Johnson of Norfolk is celebrating her 90th birthday on Sept. 19, and her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
The family of LaVerne Munson is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 15, 2019.
The family of Gary Delp is requesting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Sept. 1, 2019.
Rod Hughes is turning 80 on Sept. 5. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.
Roger Sellen will be celebrating his 75th birthday with an open house on Friday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 610 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk.
An open house will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. to celebrate Don Beltz’s 80th birthday.
The family of Don Fisher is requesting a card shower celebration in honor of his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Don was born on Aug. 21, 1929, to Artie and Veva Fisher of Winside.