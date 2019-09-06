Joyce Schlickbernd

The family of Joyce (Doerneman) Schlickbernd would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Sept. 18.

Cards and memories may be sent to her at P.O. Box 250, Beemer, NE 68716.

Robert Feddern

The family of Robert “Bob” Feddern is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday, which is Sept. 16.

Wilma Johnson

Wilma Johnson of Norfolk is celebrating her 90th birthday on Sept. 19, and her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

+2
LaVerne Munson

The family of LaVerne Munson is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 15, 2019.

Gary Delp

The family of Gary Delp is requesting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Sept. 1, 2019.

Rod Hughes

Rod Hughes is turning 80 on Sept. 5. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.

Roger Sellen

Roger Sellen will be celebrating his 75th birthday with an open house on Friday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 610 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk.

Don Beltz

An open house will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. to celebrate Don Beltz’s 80th birthday.

Don Fisher

The family of Don Fisher is requesting a card shower celebration in honor of his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Don was born on Aug. 21, 1929, to Artie and Veva Fisher of Winside.