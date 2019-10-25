Joseph Armitage

Joseph “Mel” Armitage of Neligh will be turning 95 years. His family is hosting an open house on his birthday, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Neligh Senior Center, 204 Main St., Neligh. Friends and family are invited to help him celebrate.
Mel’s children are Carolyn (Dwayne) Keith of Norfolk, the late Bob (Pat) Armitage of Norfolk, Marlene (Ed) Schindler of Neligh, Dwayne (Sue Went) Armitage of Norfolk, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Cards maybe sent to him at 806 R St., Neligh, NE 68756.