Inez Knievel

The family of Inez (Arehart) Knievel is requesting a card shower in honor of her 94th birthday on Monday, July 29.
Her children are Judy Knievel of Phoenix, Ariz., Jim Knievel of Magnolia, Texas, Terry (Bev) of Phoenix, Toni (Larry) Wiese of Sedalia, Mo., the late Cheryl Knievel-Callahan and the late Dan Knievel. Inez has nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, including twin great-grandsons, and five great-great-grandchildren, including twin great-great-granddaughters.
A reception will be held in Phoenix. Birthday cards can be sent to her home address at 11614 N. 32nd Ave., Phoenix AZ 85029.