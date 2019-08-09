George Dudley was “still flying high” as he celebrated his 92nd birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with family.
Greetings and well wishes will reach him at 500 S. 18th St., #209, Norfolk, NE 68701.
George Dudley was “still flying high” as he celebrated his 92nd birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with family.
Mildred “Mid” Stewart celebrated her 102nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Please join us in expressing birthday wishes with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Art Bossard is celebrating his 90th birthday on Aug. 18. Please help him celebrate with a card shower.
The family of Della (Deitloff) O’Gorman is requesting a card shower celebration for her 80th birthday. She was born on Aug. 10, 1939, in Norfolk.
Kenneth Kumm of Bloomfield will celebrate his 90th birthday on Aug. 15. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.
Melvon Vollbrecht of Stanton will observe his 100th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with family and friends. The family is requesting a card shower in his honor.
Keith Roll’s family is requesting a card shower to help celebrate his 101st birthday on Aug. 5.
An open house will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate the 90th birthday of Shirley Hilgert. Her family will host the event at the Norfolk Senior Center, 307 Prospect Ave., Norfolk.