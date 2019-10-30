The family of Gaynold Mozer of Battle Creek is requesting a card shower in honor of her 75th birthday. Cards and well wishes can be sent to 54782 836th Road, Battle Creek, NE 68715.
Gaynold was blessed with 52 years of marriage to her loving husband, Marlin Mozer, and continues to be blessed with the love of their four children, Greg of Tennessee, Melanie and Jason of Arkansas, Stacie and Dennis of California and LeAnn and James of Oregon; along with 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild who all adore her.