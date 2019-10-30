Gaynold Mozer

The family of Gaynold Mozer of Battle Creek is requesting a card shower in honor of her 75th birthday. Cards and well wishes can be sent to 54782 836th Road, Battle Creek, NE 68715.

Gaynold was blessed with 52 years of marriage to her loving husband, Marlin Mozer, and continues to be blessed with the love of their four children, Greg of Tennessee, Melanie and Jason of Arkansas, Stacie and Dennis of California and LeAnn and James of Oregon; along with 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild who all adore her.

Patricia Sothan

An open house will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate Patricia Sothan’s 80th birthday.

Beverlyann Brunswick

The family of Beverlyann Brunswick would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Nov. 2.

Joseph Armitage

Joseph “Mel” Armitage of Neligh will be turning 95 years. His family is hosting an open house on his birthday, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Neligh Senior Center, 204 Main St., Neligh. Friends and family are invited to help him celebrate.

LaVern Hass

To honor LaVern Hass’ 95th birthday on Oct. 25, 2019, his family is requesting a card shower.

Alice Moehlenhoff

The family of Alice Moehlenhoff requests a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday.

Nadine Neely

To honor Nadine Neely’s 101st birthday on Oct. 19, 2019, her children are requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to Prairie View Assisted Living, 100 S. Pine, Room 203, Tilden, NE 68781.

Dennis Ronspies

The family of Dennis Ronspies is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Francis Rohrich

The family of Francis Rohrich wish to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on Oct. 16 with a card shower.