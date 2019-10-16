Dennis Ronspies

The family of Dennis Ronspies is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

His family includes wife Shirley; children Russ and Karen Ronspies of Smithville, Mo., Randy Ronspies of Gretna, Mark and Carey Ronspies of Elkhorn, Pam and Matt Bartling of Lincoln and Sandy and Tory Nixon of Gretna.

Dennis has 15 grandchildren: Brodie and Haleigh Ronspies of Smithville, Austin, Kalena, Breanna and Karson Ronspies of Gretna, Julia, Andrew and Brooke Ronspies of Elkhorn, Emma, Aiden (dec.), Jakson and Rowan Bartling of Lincoln and Wyatt and Carter Spethman of Gretna.

Please help us celebrate our father’s birthday by sending him a card.

Cards can be sent to 85806 Hwy 81, Pierce, NE 68767.

Nadine Neely

Nadine Neely

To honor Nadine Neely’s 101st birthday on Oct. 19, 2019, her children are requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to Prairie View Assisted Living, 100 S. Pine, Room 203, Tilden, NE 68781.

Francis Rohrich

Francis Rohrich

The family of Francis Rohrich wish to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on Oct. 16 with a card shower.

Norma Rohlff

Norma Rohlff

The family of Norma Rohlff would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Andrew Meirose

Andrew Meirose

The family of Andrew Meirose would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Monday, Oct. 21.

Gerald Bippes

Gerald Bippes

From eight to 80, where has the time gone? Gerald “Jerry” Bippes will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Oct. 17.

Zella Schwarting

Zella Schwarting

The family of Zella M. (Escritt) Schwarting would like to request a card shower for her 88th birthday on Oct. 19.

Jack Kohler

Jack Kohler

The family of Jack Kohler is hosting an open house in honor of his 95th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at 1905 Syracuse Ave., Norfolk.

Dale Chamberlin

Dale Chamberlin

The family of Dale Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Oct. 5, 2019.