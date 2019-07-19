A card shower is being requested in honor of Dale Reznicek’s 85th birthday on July 26. He was born in Dodge to parents Joseph and Katherine Reznicek.
Cards can be sent to 2315 Skyline Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...110 TO 117 THROUGH THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUSLY HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY COULD QUICKLY CAUSE HEAT STRESS OR HEAT STROKE IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING OR LATER IN THE EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE, AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. &&
The family of Inez (Arehart) Knievel is requesting a card shower in honor of her 94th birthday on Monday, July 29.
The family of Marie Ann (Papstein) Haferman is requesting a card shower celebration for her 80th birthday. She was born on July 20, 1939, and has three children, two daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family of Marie Lenhoff is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on July 18, 2019. Her family includes Don and Linda Lenhoff of Lincoln, Mary and Bill Ernest of Surprise, Ariz., Bill and Diana Lenhoff of Lincoln, Randy and Debbie Lenhoff of Omaha, Tim and Sue Lenhoff of …
Barbara Schlote is turning 80 on July 24. An open house will be held Sunday, July 21, from 1-3:30 at St. Mark’s church basement in Bloomfield.
Jeannine Miller Zimmerman will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 16. Her family will host an open house in her honor from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, in the rec room of the Norfolk Vets Home.
The family of Mary Ann McMullin is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday. Mary Ann was born July 13, 1939. She has five children, 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Kathryn Pehrson (Mrs. Stanley Pehrson) will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Laurel United Methodist Church, 302 Elm St. No gifts please. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 647, Laurel, NE 68745.