The family of Dale Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Oct. 5, 2019.
Cards can be sent to Dale at 400 Market Place, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Darrell Crabtree wish to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on Oct. 7 with a card shower.
Friends of Dorothy Fryer, longtime city editor of the Norfolk Daily News, are requesting a card shower in honor of her 96th birthday. She was born Oct. 3, 1923, in Norfolk. After graduation from college in Grinnell (Iowa), she was the regional editor at the Fort Dodge (Iowa) Messenger. She t…
Sandy McGrath will celebrate her 80th birthday and her retirement from Norfolk Group Home with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1201 W. Phillip Ave., in Norfolk.
The family of Raymond Oberle would like to help him celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower. He was born in 1924 around Verdigre, Nebraska. Ray is married to Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle, his sweetheart of 66 years. He worked as a farmer, at Nebraska Department of Roads and Enterprise. He …
The family of Alice Brockhaus Hamling is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Oct. 4.
The family of Robert Broberg would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Sept. 29, 2019.
The family of LaJean Elwood will be hosting an 80th birthday open house on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Plainview Social Center from 2-4 p.m.