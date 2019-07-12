Barbara Schlote is turning 80 on July 24. An open house will be held Sunday, July 21, from 1-3:30 at St. Mark’s church basement in Bloomfield.
Cards may be sent to 506 W. Grant St., Apt. 27, Bloomfield, NE 68718.
The family of Marie Ann (Papstein) Haferman is requesting a card shower celebration for her 80th birthday. She was born on July 20, 1939, and has three children, two daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family of Marie Lenhoff is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on July 18, 2019. Her family includes Don and Linda Lenhoff of Lincoln, Mary and Bill Ernest of Surprise, Ariz., Bill and Diana Lenhoff of Lincoln, Randy and Debbie Lenhoff of Omaha, Tim and Sue Lenhoff of …
Barbara Schlote is turning 80 on July 24. An open house will be held Sunday, July 21, from 1-3:30 at St. Mark’s church basement in Bloomfield.
Jeannine Miller Zimmerman will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 16. Her family will host an open house in her honor from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, in the rec room of the Norfolk Vets Home.
The family of Mary Ann McMullin is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday. Mary Ann was born July 13, 1939. She has five children, 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Kathryn Pehrson (Mrs. Stanley Pehrson) will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Laurel United Methodist Church, 302 Elm St. No gifts please. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 647, Laurel, NE 68745.
The family of Joan (Lindahl) Hall is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on July 18. Her children are Mark (Kathy) Hall of Norfolk, Ted (Amy) Hall of Omaha and Jane Wolfe of Denver, Colo.
Please join the family of Ruby (Lehman) Schulz of Norfolk in celebrating her 90th birthday on July 12 with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1008 E. Sycamore, Norfolk, NE 68701.