Alice Moehlenhoff

The family of Alice Moehlenhoff requests a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday.

Please send a card to Alice at 1502 Chase Ave., Creighton, NE 68729.

LaVern Hass

To honor LaVern Hass’ 95th birthday on Oct. 25, 2019, his family is requesting a card shower.

Nadine Neely

To honor Nadine Neely’s 101st birthday on Oct. 19, 2019, her children are requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to Prairie View Assisted Living, 100 S. Pine, Room 203, Tilden, NE 68781.

Dennis Ronspies

The family of Dennis Ronspies is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Francis Rohrich

The family of Francis Rohrich wish to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on Oct. 16 with a card shower.

Norma Rohlff

The family of Norma Rohlff would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Andrew Meirose

The family of Andrew Meirose would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Monday, Oct. 21.

Gerald Bippes

From eight to 80, where has the time gone? Gerald “Jerry” Bippes will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Oct. 17.

Zella Schwarting

The family of Zella M. (Escritt) Schwarting would like to request a card shower for her 88th birthday on Oct. 19.