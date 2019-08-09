Steve and Peggy Wragge of Pierce will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3-5 p.m. The celebration will be held at the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds, and will be hosted by their family.
They were married June 20, 1969. Their family includes children Dr. Todd Wragge of Pierce, Candy and Pat Ryan of Omaha, Angie and Steve Flesner of Pierce and Jared and Amber Wragge of Pierce; grandchildren Nathan, Madison and Brennan Wragge, Noah and Mason Marik, Claudia and husband Andrew Miller, Wyatt Flesner, Avery and Madelyn Wragge; and great-grandchild Cora Miller.
The family requests no gifts, just the honor of your presence. Cards will reach the couple at 85313 552nd Ave., Pierce, NE 68767.