Rodger and Kathy Rabbass

Rodger and Kathy (Lipp) Rabbass of Dodge, formerly of Norfolk, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The couple’s children are hosting an open house from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Dodge American Legion/VFW in Dodge, 243 Oak Street.
They were married July 27, 1969, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. They lived in Norfolk until moving to Kearney, Mo., in 1999.
They have five children: Traci Rabbass, Troy Rabbass, Megan (Tracy) Stromberg, Mindy (Jamie) Dlouhy and Justin (Rebekah) Rabbass. The couple also has 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family requests no gifts, just the honor of your presence. Cards will reach the couple at 104 N. Ash, Dodge, NE 68633.