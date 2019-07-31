The families of Richard and Darlene Mandl request a card shower for their 50th anniversary on Aug. 5.
Cards may sent to them at P.O. Box 315, Tilden, NE 68781.
The families of Richard and Darlene Mandl request a card shower for their 50th anniversary on Aug. 5.
The family of Gene and Natalie Wachholtz of Englewood, Colo., formerly of Plainview and Arlington, is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8.
The children of Gale and Vonita Marx are hosting an open house in honor of their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.
Arlan and Shirley (Buckendahl) Warneke will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2. They were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek on Aug. 2, 1959. Their children are Greg and Kathy Warneke, Susan Warneke, all of Pierce, and Jeff Warneke of Lincoln.
Richard “Dick” and Carol Brown, formerly of Wayne, will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6, 2019. They were united in marriage in Aurora, S.D.
Pat and Roman Hupp of Oakdale will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2, 2019. They were married at St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk on Aug. 2, 1969. Their children, Matt, Lisa and Nicole, and their families, are requesting a card shower to honor them.
Walter and Karen (Wagner) Rogat of Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1009 Jackson St., Yankton.
To celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary of Darrel and Marjorie (Synovec) Koehler, their family would like to honor them with a card shower. They were married Aug. 8, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of rural Pierce.
Don and LuAnn Kraemer will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1. Don and LuAnn (Eby) were married at the Presbyterian Church in Laurel.