The families of Richard and Darlene Mandl request a card shower for their 50th anniversary on Aug. 5.
Cards may sent to them at P.O. Box 315, Tilden, NE 68781.
The children of Gale and Vonita Marx are hosting an open house in honor of their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.
Vernon and Joan Hansen of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of this golden anniversary milestone.
The family of Gene and Natalie Wachholtz of Englewood, Colo., formerly of Plainview and Arlington, is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8.
Arlan and Shirley (Buckendahl) Warneke will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2. They were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek on Aug. 2, 1959. Their children are Greg and Kathy Warneke, Susan Warneke, all of Pierce, and Jeff Warneke of Lincoln.
Richard “Dick” and Carol Brown, formerly of Wayne, will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6, 2019. They were united in marriage in Aurora, S.D.