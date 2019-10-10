Patrick and Rhonda Tyler are celebrating 40 years of marriage on Oct. 19, 2019. These two high school sweethearts are celebrated by their children, Alisha Wolfe, Faith Rasmussen and Jacob Tyler. In addition, they have six amazing grandchildren, Violet, Harlie, Emsley, Benton, Jax and Georgia, and literally dozens and dozens of extended family and friends!
Leon and Cheryl (Rice) Northouse will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They will be having an open house on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Stables Event Center, 1905 Vicki Lane, Norfolk.
Happy 40th wedding anniversary to Tom and Midge Hedrick from the two reasons you stayed married! You’re welcome!
An open house to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mike and Kathy Tinker will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. in the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds.
Dr. Charles and Beverly Henkel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. They were married Sept. 19, 1969, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Hinsdale, Ill.
Lloyd Jr. “Rusty” and Linda Petersen of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13. They were married at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Sept. 13, 1969.
John and Jan Heller will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on Sept. 13, 1969, at the Congregational Church in Pierce. They have two children, Bob (Jayne) Heller and Lori (Todd) Mink all of Battle Creek; five grandchildren, Nicole (Bryce) Husske of Harrisburg, S.D., Ste…
We are proud to announce the 50th anniversary of Howard and Dixie Lederer. They were married Aug. 23, 1969, in Saint Edward. They have two sons, Scott (Miriam) Lederer of Norfolk and the late Todd Lederer.
Clair and Lura were married on Aug. 23, 1941, less than four months before Pearl Harbor was attacked. Pictured is the photo of Lura that Clair carried with him during WWII, where he served as sergeant of an anti-aircraft gun crew in the South Pacific. Also, in the picture is the radio on whi…