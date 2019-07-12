LeRoy and Doris Napier will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a dance on Saturday, July 20, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Hall in Ewing. Live music will be provided by Diamonds and Dust.
Gary and Vicki Avery of Norfolk will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2. They were married Aug. 2, 1969, in Lincoln.
Rodger and Kathy (Lipp) Rabbass of Dodge, formerly of Norfolk, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The couple’s children are hosting an open house from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Dodge American Legion/VFW in Dodge, 243 Oak Street.
Garry and Shirley Repp of Norfolk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, July 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. The celebration will be held at the Northern Heights Baptist Church, 3000 Harvest View Drive in Norfolk. Friends are invited to attend. No gifts, please.
Darryl and Joan Schlautman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on July 12, 1969. A card shower is being hosted by the children and their families: Jeff Schlautman of Lapeer, Mich., Jenny Schnase of Lincoln and Jess Schlautman of Fremont.
Jerry and Marilyn Glaser of Norfolk will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 5. They were married July 5, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran church in Hadar.
Vernon and Marlene Seevers of Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Homestead Assisted Living at 3614 Koenigstein Ave., Norfolk. They request no gifts please.