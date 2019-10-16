Leon and Cheryl Northouse

Leon and Cheryl (Rice) Northouse will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They will be having an open house on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Stables Event Center, 1905 Vicki Lane, Norfolk.
Their children, Jill and her husband, Mike Sorsen, and their children, Rebecca and Jessica, Brent and his wife, Katie Northouse, and their children, Alec and Gavin, and Krystal, and her husband, Scott Macholan, and their children, Crayton and Taytum, are sponsoring the event.
Leon and Cheryl request no gifts, only happy memories.
If unable to attend, cards will reach them at 1703 W. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.