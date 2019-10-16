Leon and Cheryl Northouse

Leon and Cheryl (Rice) Northouse will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They will be having an open house on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Stables Event Center, 1905 Vicki Lane, Norfolk.

Their children, Jill and her husband, Mike Sorsen, and their children, Rebecca and Jessica, Brent and his wife, Katie Northouse, and their children, Alec and Gavin, and Krystal, and her husband, Scott Macholan, and their children, Crayton and Taytum, are sponsoring the event.

Leon and Cheryl request no gifts, only happy memories.

If unable to attend, cards will reach them at 1703 W. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Patrick and Rhonda Tyler

Patrick and Rhonda Tyler

Patrick and Rhonda Tyler are celebrating 40 years of marriage on Oct. 19, 2019. These two high school sweethearts are celebrated by their children, Alisha Wolfe, Faith Rasmussen and Jacob Tyler. In addition, they have six amazing grandchildren, Violet, Harlie, Emsley, Benton, Jax and Georgia…

Happy 40th wedding anniversary to Tom and Midge Hedrick from the two reasons you stayed married! You’re welcome!

An open house to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mike and Kathy Tinker will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. in the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds.

Dr. Charles and Beverly Henkel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. They were married Sept. 19, 1969, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Hinsdale, Ill.

Lloyd Jr. “Rusty” and Linda Petersen of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13. They were married at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Sept. 13, 1969.

John and Jan Heller will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on Sept. 13, 1969, at the Congregational Church in Pierce. They have two children, Bob (Jayne) Heller and Lori (Todd) Mink all of Battle Creek; five grandchildren, Nicole (Bryce) Husske of Harrisburg, S.D., Ste…

We are proud to announce the 50th anniversary of Howard and Dixie Lederer. They were married Aug. 23, 1969, in Saint Edward. They have two sons, Scott (Miriam) Lederer of Norfolk and the late Todd Lederer.