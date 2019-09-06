John and Jan Heller will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on Sept. 13, 1969, at the Congregational Church in Pierce. They have two children, Bob (Jayne) Heller and Lori (Todd) Mink all of Battle Creek; five grandchildren, Nicole (Bryce) Husske of Harrisburg, S.D., Steph (Riley) Johnson of Sioux Falls, S.D., Blake Heller of Kearney, McKenna Mink of Lincoln and Mason Mink of Battle Creek; and two great-grand children, Owen and Jade of Harrisburg.
Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of this special occasion. Notes and cards of congratulations can reach them at PO Box 453, Battle Creek, NE 68715.