John and Jan Heller will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on Sept. 13, 1969, at the Congregational Church in Pierce. They have two children, Bob (Jayne) Heller and Lori (Todd) Mink all of Battle Creek; five grandchildren, Nicole (Bryce) Husske of Harrisburg, S.D., Steph (Riley) Johnson of Sioux Falls, S.D., Blake Heller of Kearney, McKenna Mink of Lincoln and Mason Mink of Battle Creek; and two great-grand children, Owen and Jade of Harrisburg.

Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of this special occasion. Notes and cards of congratulations can reach them at PO Box 453, Battle Creek, NE 68715.

Tags

In other news

Lloyd Jr. and Linda Petersen

Lloyd Jr. and Linda Petersen

Lloyd Jr. “Rusty” and Linda Petersen of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13. They were married at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Sept. 13, 1969.

John and Jan Heller

John and Jan Heller will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on Sept. 13, 1969, at the Congregational Church in Pierce. They have two children, Bob (Jayne) Heller and Lori (Todd) Mink all of Battle Creek; five grandchildren, Nicole (Bryce) Husske of Harrisburg, S.D., Ste…

Howard and Dixie Lederer

Howard and Dixie Lederer

We are proud to announce the 50th anniversary of Howard and Dixie Lederer. They were married Aug. 23, 1969, in Saint Edward. They have two sons, Scott (Miriam) Lederer of Norfolk and the late Todd Lederer.

+2
Clair and Lura Stoakes

Clair and Lura Stoakes

Clair and Lura were married on Aug. 23, 1941, less than four months before Pearl Harbor was attacked. Pictured is the photo of Lura that Clair carried with him during WWII, where he served as sergeant of an anti-aircraft gun crew in the South Pacific. Also, in the picture is the radio on whi…

William and Sharon Stonacek

William and Sharon Stonacek

The family of William “Bill” and Sharon (Hetrick) Stonacek of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 22, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen (Buss) Hogendorn will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 16. They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce by the Rev. Walter Buss.

Dennis and Carolyn Swanson

Dennis and Carolyn Swanson

Dennis Swanson married his Winside High School sweetheart, Carolyn Bleich, on Aug. 15, 1969. Their love grew with their family, Eric and Janna Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, Heather and Shon Little of Beemer and Aaron and Kristen Swanson of Hartwell, Ga. Their children gave them the gift of s…

Steve and Peggy Wragge

Steve and Peggy Wragge

Steve and Peggy Wragge of Pierce will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3-5 p.m. The celebration will be held at the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds, and will be hosted by their family.

Richard and Gloria Doffin

Richard and Gloria Doffin

Richard and Gloria Doffin will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 12, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.