Jerry and Pat Ludden

The family of Jerry and Pat (Hanke) Ludden is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Nov. 14, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Jerry and Pat have four children and eight grandchildren: Janet (Wayne) Sager of Norfolk and children Jordan, Kellan and Kaden, Rebecca Ludden of Phoenix, Arizona, Karla Ludden of Lincoln and Doug (Lisa) Ludden of Pierce and children Alyssa, Theisen, McKeilie, Addisyn and Arriah.
Cards can be sent to 507 N. 34th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.