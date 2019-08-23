Howard and Dixie Lederer

We are proud to announce the 50th anniversary of Howard and Dixie Lederer. They were married Aug. 23, 1969, in Saint Edward. They have two sons, Scott (Miriam) Lederer of Norfolk and the late Todd Lederer.

Howard retired from the City of Norfolk (street division) in April 2007. Dixie retired from the USDA Rural Development June 2007. They are both active in the First United Methodist Church. Dixie also volunteers her time at Faith Regional Health Services.

Please help the happy couple celebrate with a card shower. You may send cards to 1821 Imperial Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Howard and Dixie Lederer

Howard and Dixie Lederer

We are proud to announce the 50th anniversary of Howard and Dixie Lederer. They were married Aug. 23, 1969, in Saint Edward. They have two sons, Scott (Miriam) Lederer of Norfolk and the late Todd Lederer.

+2
Clair and Lura Stoakes

Clair and Lura Stoakes

Clair and Lura were married on Aug. 23, 1941, less than four months before Pearl Harbor was attacked. Pictured is the photo of Lura that Clair carried with him during WWII, where he served as sergeant of an anti-aircraft gun crew in the South Pacific. Also, in the picture is the radio on whi…

William and Sharon Stonacek

William and Sharon Stonacek

The family of William “Bill” and Sharon (Hetrick) Stonacek of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 22, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen (Buss) Hogendorn will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 16. They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce by the Rev. Walter Buss.

Dennis and Carolyn Swanson

Dennis and Carolyn Swanson

Dennis Swanson married his Winside High School sweetheart, Carolyn Bleich, on Aug. 15, 1969. Their love grew with their family, Eric and Janna Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, Heather and Shon Little of Beemer and Aaron and Kristen Swanson of Hartwell, Ga. Their children gave them the gift of s…

Steve and Peggy Wragge

Steve and Peggy Wragge

Steve and Peggy Wragge of Pierce will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3-5 p.m. The celebration will be held at the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds, and will be hosted by their family.

Richard and Gloria Doffin

Richard and Gloria Doffin

Richard and Gloria Doffin will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 12, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Mike and Barbara Hoover

Mike and Barbara Hoover

Mike and Barbara (Janelle Humphrey) Hoover will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9. They were married Aug. 9, 1969, at Minden in the church at Pioneer Village.

Gale and Vonita Marx

Gale and Vonita Marx

The children of Gale and Vonita Marx are hosting an open house in honor of their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.