We are proud to announce the 50th anniversary of Howard and Dixie Lederer. They were married Aug. 23, 1969, in Saint Edward. They have two sons, Scott (Miriam) Lederer of Norfolk and the late Todd Lederer.
Howard retired from the City of Norfolk (street division) in April 2007. Dixie retired from the USDA Rural Development June 2007. They are both active in the First United Methodist Church. Dixie also volunteers her time at Faith Regional Health Services.
Please help the happy couple celebrate with a card shower. You may send cards to 1821 Imperial Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.