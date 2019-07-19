The family of Fred and Joanne Prauner of Fremont, formerly of Battle Creek and rural Madison, is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th anniversary on July 26, 2019.
Fred Prauner wed the former Joanne Wacker on July 26, 1969, at St. John Lutheran Church, Battle Creek.
Their children and spouses are Kate and Paul Heineman and John and Chris Prauner, all of Fremont. The couple have five grandchildren, Allie and Jake Heineman and Anna, Olivia and Eli Prauner.
Cards will reach the couple at 1030 Maplewood, Fremont, NE 68025.