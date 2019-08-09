Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen (Buss) Hogendorn will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 16. They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce by the Rev. Walter Buss.
Their children are Clint Hogendorn (deceased), Chad (Stacey) Hogendorn of Pierce and Kara (Brad) Dusatko of Chambers. They have five grandchildren, Ashley and Zachary Hogendorn and Alyssa, Grant and Lauryn Dusatko.
The family is requesting a card shower to help celebrate the occasion. Cards will reach the couple at 1904 N. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.