Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen (Buss) Hogendorn will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 16. They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce by the Rev. Walter Buss.

Their children are Clint Hogendorn (deceased), Chad (Stacey) Hogendorn of Pierce and Kara (Brad) Dusatko of Chambers. They have five grandchildren, Ashley and Zachary Hogendorn and Alyssa, Grant and Lauryn Dusatko.

The family is requesting a card shower to help celebrate the occasion. Cards will reach the couple at 1904 N. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen (Buss) Hogendorn will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 16. They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce by the Rev. Walter Buss.

Dennis and Carolyn Swanson

Dennis and Carolyn Swanson

Dennis Swanson married his Winside High School sweetheart, Carolyn Bleich, on Aug. 15, 1969. Their love grew with their family, Eric and Janna Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, Heather and Shon Little of Beemer and Aaron and Kristen Swanson of Hartwell, Ga. Their children gave them the gift of s…

Steve and Peggy Wragge

Steve and Peggy Wragge

Steve and Peggy Wragge of Pierce will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3-5 p.m. The celebration will be held at the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds, and will be hosted by their family.

Richard and Gloria Doffin

Richard and Gloria Doffin

Richard and Gloria Doffin will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 12, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Mike and Barbara Hoover

Mike and Barbara Hoover

Mike and Barbara (Janelle Humphrey) Hoover will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9. They were married Aug. 9, 1969, at Minden in the church at Pioneer Village.

Gale and Vonita Marx

Gale and Vonita Marx

The children of Gale and Vonita Marx are hosting an open house in honor of their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.

Vernon and Joan Hansen

Vernon and Joan Hansen

Vernon and Joan Hansen of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of this golden anniversary milestone.