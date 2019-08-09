Dennis and Carolyn Swanson

Dennis Swanson married his Winside High School sweetheart, Carolyn Bleich, on Aug. 15, 1969. Their love grew with their family, Eric and Janna Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, Heather and Shon Little of Beemer and Aaron and Kristen Swanson of Hartwell, Ga. Their children gave them the gift of seven wonderful grandchildren.
Dennis is an Air Force veteran and is a retired manager of United Suppliers. He works as a bundle driver for the Norfolk Area Shopper. Carolyn is a retired paraeducator from the Norfolk Public Schools and works at Walmart Vision Center in Norfolk.
In honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, the couple requests a card shower.
Cards and well wishes can be sent to 312 Lambrecht St., Beemer, NE 68716.