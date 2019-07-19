David and Gloria Tweedy will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, July 27, from 2-4 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka park in Norfolk (club house).
David and Gloria (Klentz) were married on July 26, 1959, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. David and Gloria grew up in Norfolk and raised their boys in Madison. The couple will be celebrating with their three sons and their spouses, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
No gifts are requested. Cards can reach the couple at 23006 W. Lasso Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326.