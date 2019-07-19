David and Gloria Tweedy will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, July 27, from 2-4 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka park in Norfolk (club house).

David and Gloria (Klentz) were married on July 26, 1959, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. David and Gloria grew up in Norfolk and raised their boys in Madison. The couple will be celebrating with their three sons and their spouses, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

No gifts are requested. Cards can reach the couple at 23006 W. Lasso Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326.

Don and Jan Vrbicky

Don and Jan Vrbicky of Clarkson will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4, 2019. They were married Aug. 4, 1979, in Verdigre. Their children, Lindsy Schwartz, Shawn Schultz and Joe Vrbicky, and their families, are requesting a card shower for them.

Terry and Gloria Spence

Terry and Gloria (Titman) Spence will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Their children are Dr. Shannon and Julie Spence of Norfolk and Terra and Matt Bera of Omaha. They have eight grandchildren, Madison, Oli…

David and Gloria Tweedy

Fred and Joanne Prauner

The family of Fred and Joanne Prauner of Fremont, formerly of Battle Creek and rural Madison, is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th anniversary on July 26, 2019.

LeRoy and Doris Napier

LeRoy and Doris Napier will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a dance on Saturday, July 20, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Hall in Ewing. Live music will be provided by Diamonds and Dust.

Gary and Vicki Avery

Gary and Vicki Avery of Norfolk will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2. They were married Aug. 2, 1969, in Lincoln.

Garry and Shirley Repp

Garry and Shirley Repp of Norfolk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, July 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. The celebration will be held at the Northern Heights Baptist Church, 3000 Harvest View Drive in Norfolk. Friends are invited to attend. No gifts, please.

Rodger and Kathy Rabbass

Rodger and Kathy (Lipp) Rabbass of Dodge, formerly of Norfolk, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The couple’s children are hosting an open house from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Dodge American Legion/VFW in Dodge, 243 Oak Street.

Darryl and Joan Schlautman

Darryl and Joan Schlautman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on July 12, 1969. A card shower is being hosted by the children and their families: Jeff Schlautman of Lapeer, Mich., Jenny Schnase of Lincoln and Jess Schlautman of Fremont.