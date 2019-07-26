Darrel and Marjorie Koehler

To celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary of Darrel and Marjorie (Synovec) Koehler, their family would like to honor them with a card shower. They were married Aug. 8, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of rural Pierce.
Their family includes children Lisa Lakin of Pierce, Robin and Tom Meyer of Norfolk, Audra Koehler of Omaha, Rhonda and Bill Rhoades of Omaha and Paula (Jeff) Koehler of Pierce; nine grandchildren, Brent (Molly) and Travis (Kristi) Lakin, Jennifer (Drew) Oswald and Kyle Meyer, Aliah and Alec Rhoades, Scott (Alicia) Koehler, Nicole (Jason) Schwarting and Cody Koehler; and six great-grandchilren, Eli Lakin, Bennett and Conner Lakin, Arleigh and Sutton Oswald and Adrian Koehler.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to 85444 552nd Ave., Pierce, NE 68767-4116.