Darrel and Marjorie Koehler

To celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary of Darrel and Marjorie (Synovec) Koehler, their family would like to honor them with a card shower. They were married Aug. 8, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of rural Pierce.

Their family includes children Lisa Lakin of Pierce, Robin and Tom Meyer of Norfolk, Audra Koehler of Omaha, Rhonda and Bill Rhoades of Omaha and Paula (Jeff) Koehler of Pierce; nine grandchildren, Brent (Molly) and Travis (Kristi) Lakin, Jennifer (Drew) Oswald and Kyle Meyer, Aliah and Alec Rhoades, Scott (Alicia) Koehler, Nicole (Jason) Schwarting and Cody Koehler; and six great-grandchilren, Eli Lakin, Bennett and Conner Lakin, Arleigh and Sutton Oswald and Adrian Koehler.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to 85444 552nd Ave., Pierce, NE 68767-4116.

Gale and Vonita Marx

The children of Gale and Vonita Marx are hosting an open house in honor of their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.

Arlan and Shirley Warneke

Arlan and Shirley (Buckendahl) Warneke will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2. They were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek on Aug. 2, 1959. Their children are Greg and Kathy Warneke, Susan Warneke, all of Pierce, and Jeff Warneke of Lincoln.

Richard and Carol Brown

Richard “Dick” and Carol Brown, formerly of Wayne, will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6, 2019. They were united in marriage in Aurora, S.D.

Pat and Roman Hupp

Pat and Roman Hupp of Oakdale will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2, 2019. They were married at St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk on Aug. 2, 1969. Their children, Matt, Lisa and Nicole, and their families, are requesting a card shower to honor them.

Walter and Karen Rogat

Walter and Karen (Wagner) Rogat of Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1009 Jackson St., Yankton.

Don and LuAnn Kraemer

Don and LuAnn Kraemer will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1. Don and LuAnn (Eby) were married at the Presbyterian Church in Laurel.

Andrew and Lillian Heller

Andrew and Lillian (Schlecht) Heller of Wisner will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18 at The Lodge in Wisner from 2-5 p.m.

Don and Jan Vrbicky

Don and Jan Vrbicky of Clarkson will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4, 2019. They were married Aug. 4, 1979, in Verdigre. Their children, Lindsy Schwartz, Shawn Schultz and Joe Vrbicky, and their families, are requesting a card shower for them.