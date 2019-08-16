Clair and Lura were married on Aug. 23, 1941, less than four months before Pearl Harbor was attacked. Pictured is the photo of Lura that Clair carried with him during WWII, where he served as sergeant of an anti-aircraft gun crew in the South Pacific. Also, in the picture is the radio on which Lura listened to news from the frontlines of war.
The couple farmed north of Wayne after the war, and later Clair worked at the Municipal light plant for many years and Lura worked in the office of Dr. Wayne Wessel DDS.
The couple raised two daughters, Susan and Marilyn. They are very proud grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents.
Today, the same courage that made Clair a leader during the war is getting him through a broken hip with determination and humor (i.e. after physical therapy “they should NOT call this a rest home!”) And today the same girl who wrote to her soldier everyday while he was away, stands by his bedside and sleeps in a chair by his bed.
Nothing would please them more than to hear from people whose lives they’ve touched over the years. Thank you very much in advance for taking the time to send them a note!
Cards can be sent to Clair and Lura Stoakes at CountryView Care and Rehabilitation, 811 E. 14th St., Room 210, Wayne, NE 68787.