Clair and Lura were married on Aug. 23, 1941, less than four months before Pearl Harbor was attacked. Pictured is the photo of Lura that Clair carried with him during WWII, where he served as sergeant of an anti-aircraft gun crew in the South Pacific. Also, in the picture is the radio on which Lura listened to news from the frontlines of war.

The couple farmed north of Wayne after the war, and later Clair worked at the Municipal light plant for many years and Lura worked in the office of Dr. Wayne Wessel DDS.

The couple raised two daughters, Susan and Marilyn. They are very proud grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents.

Today, the same courage that made Clair a leader during the war is getting him through a broken hip with determination and humor (i.e. after physical therapy “they should NOT call this a rest home!”) And today the same girl who wrote to her soldier everyday while he was away, stands by his bedside and sleeps in a chair by his bed.

Nothing would please them more than to hear from people whose lives they’ve touched over the years. Thank you very much in advance for taking the time to send them a note!

Cards can be sent to Clair and Lura Stoakes at CountryView Care and Rehabilitation, 811 E. 14th St., Room 210, Wayne, NE 68787.

Tags

In other news

+2
Clair and Lura Stoakes

Clair and Lura Stoakes

Clair and Lura were married on Aug. 23, 1941, less than four months before Pearl Harbor was attacked. Pictured is the photo of Lura that Clair carried with him during WWII, where he served as sergeant of an anti-aircraft gun crew in the South Pacific. Also, in the picture is the radio on whi…

William and Sharon Stonacek

William and Sharon Stonacek

The family of William “Bill” and Sharon (Hetrick) Stonacek of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 22, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen Hogendorn

Don and Karen (Buss) Hogendorn will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 16. They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce by the Rev. Walter Buss.

Dennis and Carolyn Swanson

Dennis and Carolyn Swanson

Dennis Swanson married his Winside High School sweetheart, Carolyn Bleich, on Aug. 15, 1969. Their love grew with their family, Eric and Janna Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, Heather and Shon Little of Beemer and Aaron and Kristen Swanson of Hartwell, Ga. Their children gave them the gift of s…

Steve and Peggy Wragge

Steve and Peggy Wragge

Steve and Peggy Wragge of Pierce will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3-5 p.m. The celebration will be held at the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds, and will be hosted by their family.

Richard and Gloria Doffin

Richard and Gloria Doffin

Richard and Gloria Doffin will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 12, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Mike and Barbara Hoover

Mike and Barbara Hoover

Mike and Barbara (Janelle Humphrey) Hoover will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9. They were married Aug. 9, 1969, at Minden in the church at Pioneer Village.

Gale and Vonita Marx

Gale and Vonita Marx

The children of Gale and Vonita Marx are hosting an open house in honor of their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.

Vernon and Joan Hansen

Vernon and Joan Hansen

Vernon and Joan Hansen of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of this golden anniversary milestone.