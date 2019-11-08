Bob and Lorraine Schnitzler will be married 60 years on Nov. 21, 2019. They were united in marriage on Nov. 21, 1959, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. To celebrate, a Mass and dinner is planned for Nov. 30 with their six children, Sandra and Rod Gnirk of Lexington, Jean and Todd Cull of Oakland, Robb and Tina Schnitzler of Central City, Craig and Julie Schnitzler of Kenesaw, Linda and Drew Walker of Morse Bluff and Mary and Rick Nordhues of Syracuse, 22 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
In honoring our parents, we would like to shower them with cards. Cards may be sent to Box 201, Battle Creek, NE 68715.