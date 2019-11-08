Bob and Lorraine Schnitzler

Bob and Lorraine Schnitzler will be married 60 years on Nov. 21, 2019. They were united in marriage on Nov. 21, 1959, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. To celebrate, a Mass and dinner is planned for Nov. 30 with their six children, Sandra and Rod Gnirk of Lexington, Jean and Todd Cull of Oakland, Robb and Tina Schnitzler of Central City, Craig and Julie Schnitzler of Kenesaw, Linda and Drew Walker of Morse Bluff and Mary and Rick Nordhues of Syracuse, 22 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

In honoring our parents, we would like to shower them with cards. Cards may be sent to Box 201, Battle Creek, NE 68715.

The family of Jerry and Pat (Hanke) Ludden is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Bernie and Sue (Galbraith) Auten will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln on Nov. 8, 1969.

Leon and Cheryl (Rice) Northouse will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They will be having an open house on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Stables Event Center, 1905 Vicki Lane, Norfolk.

Patrick and Rhonda Tyler

Patrick and Rhonda Tyler

Patrick and Rhonda Tyler are celebrating 40 years of marriage on Oct. 19, 2019. These two high school sweethearts are celebrated by their children, Alisha Wolfe, Faith Rasmussen and Jacob Tyler. In addition, they have six amazing grandchildren, Violet, Harlie, Emsley, Benton, Jax and Georgia…

Happy 40th wedding anniversary to Tom and Midge Hedrick from the two reasons you stayed married! You’re welcome!

An open house to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mike and Kathy Tinker will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. in the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds.

Dr. Charles and Beverly Henkel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. They were married Sept. 19, 1969, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Hinsdale, Ill.