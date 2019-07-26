Andrew and Lillian Heller

Andrew and Lillian (Schlecht) Heller of Wisner will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18 at The Lodge in Wisner from 2-5 p.m.
They were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by Pastor O.E. Schlecht on Aug. 14, 1949.
Their children are Colleen (Heller) Kloth of West Point, Jolleen Wartig (Rod) of Wisner, Douglas (Lois) of Beemer, Kathleen Johnson (Robbie) of Beemer and Thomas and fianceé Tammie of Syracuse. They have 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. If unable to attend, cards may be sent to 509 12th St., Wisner, NE 68791.