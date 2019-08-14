The doctor will see you now at Shopko Optical.
The eye care clinic that once operated inside the now-closed Shopko big box store recently opened at its new location, 1130 S. 13th St., Suite 200, in Norfolk.
Longtime manager Stacey McGinn said she’s glad to be back in business. “We’re thrilled. It’s like a family,” she said of her co-workers, all but one of whom made the move with the business from its former location.
The Norfolk clinic is one of the 80 Shopko Optical free-standing locations opening around the country this year.
Earlier this year, the private investment firm Monarch Alternative Capital was the sole bidder for the bankrupt retailer’s optical business. The New York-based firm now has completed the $8.5 million acquisition of Shopko Optical and is turning its attention to moving the optical operations from the Shopko big box stores to smaller strip centers and store fronts.
The Shopko Optical real estate team has aimed to have all of the new optical centers in close proximity to the previous big box locations to continue to serve patients in the communities of which they have been a part for more than 40 years.
Shopko Optical in Norfolk opened on Aug. 1.
McGinn said the new Norfolk location is great because it sits in the middle of two other health care providers — MedExpress and Aspen Dental.
“We’re excited to be in this building with other health care professionals,” McGinn said. “I don’t think they could have found a better location for us.”
Clients of Shopko Optical can expect to find the same offerings as the former location — eye exams, contact lens exams and care for eye-related issues, as well as a full product line of name brand and designer frames and frames for every budget, McGinn said.
“They’re continually refreshing and keeping (product selection) up to date,” she said, adding a variety of insurances also are accepted.
Dr. Mark Greenwell, who has served Shopko Optical in Omaha and Norfolk for 20 years, is the eye-care provider at the Norfolk location. Greenwell is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Air Force who attended the University of Houston College of Optometry.
The clinic’s hours are from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays; and closed on Sundays.
McGinn said the team at Shopko Optical is looking forward to once again serving the Norfolk area’s eye-care needs.
“It’s exciting that we’re still here with a company (Monarch) that totally believes in us,” she said. “They totally believe in our vision. ... They believed in what we did. It’s good to have that partnership, and it’s exciting to be in a different location.”
