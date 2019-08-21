HARTINGTON — Free workshops are scheduled for local entrepreneurs and business owners in the Hartington area.
Basic QuickBooks, a two-day event, will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and Wednesday, Sept. 18. Advanced QuickBooks will be 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Advanced Excel will be 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Each session is limited to 10 attendees and will take place at Hartington Public Library.
Diann Ballard from db-Consulting of Pender will instruct the course. The use of laptops and software will be provided.
These events are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Hartington Public Library.
To register, contact Hartington Public Library at 402-254-6245. Visit cfra.org/events for more information.