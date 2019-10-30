QuickBooks workshop planned in Pierce

PIERCE — An Advanced QuickBooks workshop will be offered to local entrepreneurs and business owners on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Pierce Public Library in Pierce.
The session is limited to 10 attendees and will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
This class will provide attendees with skills necessary to maintain accurate records of business financials, a crucial component of sound business management. Small-business owners will learn how to deal with banking transactions and credit card purchases, book fixed assets, work with loans and lines of credit and review customization of templates.
This event is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Pierce Chamber of Commerce.
Diann Ballard will lead the course. Registration is required a day in advance. Contact Mandi Jablonski at piercechamberne@gmail.com or call Nikki Weber at 402-329-4658.
Visit cfra.org/events for more information.