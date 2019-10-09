Norfolk restaurant honored

Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak in Norfolk was named a recipient of the new business partner recognition award at the Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council’s 2019 Disability and Employment and Inclusion Awards.

The establishment was one of five Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation partners in the state — and the only entity in Northeast Nebraska — recognized in a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol on Tuesday in Lincoln.

The awards were part of a celebration of the National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

