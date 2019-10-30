Norfolk daycares ‘Step Up’

Fits & Giggles and Fits & Giggles, Too! in Norfolk recently received a Step 5 rating in the Nebraska Step Up to Quality program.
Step Up to Quality is a voluntary program that child care and preschool facilities can join to implement best practices and provide a path to better quality child care. Step 5 is the uppermost level of the program. Fewer than 20 of the more than 420 facilities participating in the Nebraska Step Up to Quality program have reached Step 5.
“My staff and I have worked for years toward this goal,” said Leslie Baker of Fits & Giggles and Fits & Giggles, Too! “They put in extra hours, trained and retrained and raised the bar constantly. I traveled thousands of miles across the state to trainings, went back to school for an additional degree and worked on brand new classrooms, and I could not be more excited to receive the highest quality rating possible.”
Baker said the rating means great things are happening for the children and that they are put at the center of every decision. Baker added that she is proud of her staff for embracing the change to provide better care and can see how the facility has changed for the better in the past six months.
“It wasn't easy or perfect — we are happy to be where we are, and we have little friends who are pretty happy in our care, too,” she said.