New in Town: Top Knot

Owners/operators and their background: Dana Doffin is the owner of Top Knot. The Hoskins native attended Wayne High School and completed cosmetology school in Lincoln. She came back to the Norfolk area, where her three siblings and parents live, and has been doing hair for more than three years.
Doffin said her interest in cosmetology started on a whim: “One of my sisters mentioned the idea. She lived in Lincoln, and I said, ‘It sounds like fun,’ ” she said. “I walked through the college and fell in love with the idea of it. As soon as I started, I just loved it.”
How do you describe your business to others? Top Knot is a hair salon. Doffin specializes in hair services like cuts, colors and extensions. She also does waxing.
Why did you decide to open this business in Norfolk? “I like the size of Norfolk a lot,” Doffin said. “All of my family still lives around here. ... I love my family.”
What prompted you to want to own your own business? Doffin said when she first graduated, she had no interest in owning a business, but many of her supporters urged her to branch out on her own.
“Then one day, I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to, and I have nothing holding me back, so why not?’ ”
Doffin said she enjoys her career, as well as the clientele she has built, and that helped her decide to take a step in a bigger direction. “I’m only 23, so I don’t have anything holding me back,” she said.
How did you decide on the location? Doffin said she mentioned to her boyfriend’s father, Kevin Voecks, that she was hunting for a space to open her own salon. Over the course of three months, they looked at about 12 properties. She said he strongly urged her to check out the former Jessen Insurance Agency location on Queen City Boulevard because he thought it was the “perfect building” for what she wanted. Although the building was divided into several small offices, Doffin said she easily could envision its potential the moment she walked in.
What changes were done to prepare the building for your new business? Doffin said she purchased the building on April 22, and Doffin said tradespeople were hired to finish the flooring, plumbing and electrical, but most of the other renovations were completed by herself, her boyfriend, Cody Voecks, and their families. The interior was opened to create a large open space. There is now room for four other stylist chairs that she plans to rent out, and the space also has three spa rooms, she said.
When did the business open? Aug. 1
Number employed: Doffin is the only stylist in the building right now, but she has multiple chairs she plans to rent to other stylists.
Hours of operation: Mondays, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, noon until 8 p.m.; Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Fridays, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
What makes Top Knot unique? “I like to think it’s just my personality, and I like everything to be clean,” Doffin said. “That’s big for me. Cleanliness is huge.”
What is your vision for the future of your business? “I want to be successful, and I want everyone that works in here to be successful,” she said. “And I want everyone to be happy and positive when they walk in the door ... and when they walk out, I want a smile on their face.”
