New In Town: Heads to Tails Dog Grooming

Owners/operators and their background: Diane Uhing is the owner of Heads to Tails Dog Grooming. She has 20 years of experience dog grooming at Wayne Veterinary Clinic and five years of grooming experience previous to that.
When did your business open? July 8
Number employed: One
Hours of operation: 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
How do you describe your business to others? Heads to Tails Dog Grooming is a full-service dog grooming facility. Each dog is kept in an individual kennel while they wait to be groomed for their protection. Uhing begins with an initial trim then bath. After a bath, the dogs go on the dryer, and then she does a final cut.
“I usually like to allow for two hours minimum per dog,” Uhing said. “If your dog is one that does not need shaved, I furminate them to get the dead hair off and reduce shedding at home. I am slightly limited to the breeds I will groom. I do not groom giant breeds such as St. Bernards.”
Why did you decide to open your business? “After 20 years of being at the Wayne vet clinic, I decided to open up my own shop and go out on my own. I am my own boss. I am the one that makes all the appointments, answers the phone and visits with clients about how they want the dog groomed,” she said.
What makes your business distinctive? “Each dog gets special attention,” she said. “I not only do a haircut, but also your dog will receive a nail trim, anal glands expressed, ears plucked, bath and, of course, a haircut. I am pretty booked out and have an established clientele, so it is better to call and schedule a grooming appointment. But I am very excited about this new location and am looking forward to bringing in even more wonderful clients.”
