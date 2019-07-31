New In Town: DB Trailer Sales

Owners/operators and their background: Norfolk native Cody Bloomquist is the owner of DB Trailer Sales. Bloomquist began working in the steel industry out of high school and remained employed at a local steel mill for 15 years until venturing out into the world of business ownership with the start of DB Trailer Sales.
Bloomquist said his father and grandfather were entrepreneurs, as well, and he saw the flexibility and opportunities that opened up when they began working for themselves. That provided the inspiration for him to venture into business for himself, and his sons provided the main drive for that decision, he said.
“I wanted something that was a little more flexible with my family,” Bloomquist said. “I’m a single co-parent, so making time with my kids is important to me, and I wanted to work for myself.”
Bloomquist said getting into the trailer sales business felt like a natural fit because he has a solid connection with a trailer manufacturing company in Omaha.
“I have virtually no freight costs, so I’m able to pass that on to my customers,” he said.
In addition, Bloomquist said he has realized there is a high demand for trailers — whether they are used for high schools or hobbyists — especially with ag industry in the area.
Business overview: DB Trailer Sales offers a variety of types of trailers, from small utility trailers and enclosed trailers to flatbed trailers. The main brand carried by the business is Big Horn, an Omaha-based family company. Other brands also are carried at the business.
“We’re going to have everything from a little utility trailer to a large custom car trailer application or food truck trailer,” he said.
Custom-made trailers can be ordered through DB Trailer Sales, as well, he said.
“If somebody wants to order something, a typical wait time from other manufacturers is six to eight weeks. My lead time is one to two weeks.”
The business also carries accessories, locks, spare parts, different wheel and tire options in its showroom.
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekends by appointment.
Number of employees: One, but he has had help from friends and his brother, Shawn Knapp, in establishing the business.
When did the business open? July 2019
From where did the business’ name originate? The name reflects the initials of Bloomquist’s two sons, Daxon and Deegan, ages 3 and 4.
About the business’ location: Located in a portion of the former Farner Co. building, DB Trailer Sales will utilize display area on the facility’s north and east sides, as well as space in its 1,200-foot showroom.
It is owned by Tim Brueggemann, who operates B-Line Auto — an auto restoration business — in another portion of the building. Bloomquist said Brueggemann has been great to work with and that he is a “huge fan” of B-Line Auto’s work.
“To bring that caliber of a car to Norfolk, Nebraska, is really awesome,” Bloomquist said. “To be able to be near or part of that, for our business, to pat each other on the back, it’s exciting for me.”
What makes DB Trailer Sales unique? “We want to build a long-lasting relationship with our customers for repeat business,” Bloomquist said.
What has you the most excited about opening this business? “The anticipation of owning a new business,” Bloomquist said. “I’m excited to officially be open.”
