A&J Automotive
2610 Old Hadar Road, Norfolk (the former NuHome building)
Owners/operators and their background: Joel Follette owns the business with his father, Alan VanHouten. Joel has 14 years of experience in the auto dealership industry and worked at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Norfolk from its opening until he left to open A&J Automotive last spring.
Follette said he’s done “everything” when it comes to working in a dealership, and his interest in cars came from his experience as a youth: “When I had a car that had an issue, Dad showed me how to fix it and would say, ‘OK, you know how to do this,’ so I started fixing them.”
His father is a silent partner in the business who has worked at what is now known as Cardinal Health in Norfolk for about 40 years.
Describe your business: A&J Automotive provides automotive sales and service — including engine rebuilds and transmission work — for both foreign and domestic vehicles. The roughly 2,400-square-foot facility boasts two hoists in its shop.
When did the business open? June 10
Hours of operation: 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday; and by appointment.
Employees: Joel’s brother, Frank Follette, works alongside him in the shop. His mother, Carmel VanHouten, works at the business in the office, as well.
How did you decide on the former NuHome location? “We looked at quite a few locations. It was between this one and another one. This one just seemed to work out,” said Follette, whose goal is to eventually outgrow the location.
What was done to the building to prepare for your business? “When we came in, we had textured walls and that was about it,” Joel Follette said. “We had to put a bathroom together, put the flooring together, paint the walls, do the trim work. ... We had to put in 90-minute fire doors and build a fire wall all the way to the ceiling in the shop so it would meet the fire marshal’s standards.”
What makes A&J Automotive unique? “Customer service,” Follette said without hesitation. “That’s something I’ve always been big on in my 21-w years at O'Reilly. O’Reilly is very big in customer service. If you take care of your customers, you’ll stay in business.”
One of the customer service benefits Follette highlighted was the business’s participation in a program called Certified Auto Repair, which provides customers with a specified warranty and roadside assistance.
“It’s a nationwide warranty,” Follette said. “If you go on vacation and that alternator I put on fails, you call the Certified Auto Repair; they get you towed to the nearest certified shop and get you taken care of at no cost to you.”
Why did you decide to open this? Follette said opening his own business is something he’s always wanted to do.
“I was doing mechanical work for Time 2 Shine,” Follette said. “(The owner) started pushing and saying you should do this. My mom and dad thought we really should do this.”
What are you most excited about? “Watching us grow,” Follette said.